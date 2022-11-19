1940—2022

TWIN FALLS — Grant Leon Hall, 82 of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on November 15, 2022 at St. Lukes Magic Valley Medical Center.

Grant was born on March 15, 1940 in Fairview, Idaho at home to Ernest Wayne and Etta Dean Hall and was the third of six children. The family moved to the Magic Valley in 1947. He graduated in 1958 from Filer High School and in 1960 graduated from Boise Jr. College. While in high school, he was an avid athlete and played on the 1959 Boise Jr. College national championship football team.

He married Karen Louise Theener on June 7, 1961 in Elko, Nevada. He worked various jobs in the Magic Valley and started his farm and one cow dairy in 1963. He grew his dairy herd over the next 30 plus years and during this time he seldom missed the morning and evening milking. After selling the dairy cows, he continued farming and raised feeder cattle, dairy heifers and sheep.

After “retiring” from farming, he continued to attend the local livestock auctions and became the main equipment operator for his son Gregg on the family farm. Three weeks prior to his passing he was helping plant the fall grain and was branding/vaccinating cattle.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Karen, children Gregg (Karen) Hall and Lori (Anthony) Barnhart, his grandchildren, Randy Barnhart, Glade Hall, Kable Barnhart, Jace Hall and Keelyn Hall and his great-grandson Monty Grant Barnhart. Siblings, Blair (Barbara) Hall, Mark (Sharon) Hall, Margie (Randy) Morgan and Bryce Hall.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Wayne and Etta Dean Hall, brother, Steve Hall, and his in-laws, J. Alfred and Gladwin Ruby Theener.

A private family burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park, under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family wishes any donations be made to a charity of choice.