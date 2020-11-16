February 15, 1951—November 13, 2020

Gradus G. Heeling, Jr. of Twin Falls, died Friday November 13, 2020, at home after a long battle with cancer with his wife by his side.

Gradus was born on February 15, 1951 in Beilen Drenthe, the Netherlands. He was the son of Gradus G. Heeling and Aaltje Hegen Heeling (Alice). At the age of 9 he moved to Idaho with his parents and brother in 1960. They first lived in Jerome and later moved to Twin Falls in 1962. He graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1969.

Following graduation Gradus began working for Circle A Construction where he worked for 49 years as a foreman before retiring in 2018. He made many lasting friends during his time with Circle A. If one thing could be said it would be that Gradus knew no stranger and was happy to strike up a conversation with anyone that would take a minute.

While in Soda Springs Gradus met Anita, the love of his life. They were together for 16 years before marrying in 2006. Gradus and Anita shared many of the same passions and interests. Whether it be corvettes and car shows, or dirt bikes and enjoying the mountains they did it together.