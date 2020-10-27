July 14, 1936 – October 25, 2020

Gordon Edward Curtis passed away October 25, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital due to complications related to COVID-19 pandemic at the age of 84. He remains one of the most loved and best men of the earth. Gordon was born July 14, 1936 to Albert and Alice Curtis in Pocatello, Idaho. His mother passed away when he was 8 and his father remarried his stepmother Wanda. He graduated from Pocatello High School and then attended Idaho State University where he earned a business degree. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in multiple callings and most recently as a worker in the Twin Falls Idaho Temple.

Gordon married Barbara Stewart and lived in Kimberly, Idaho where they raised 4 children (Wendy, Ross, Leslie, Michelle) later divorcing at the age of 39. He then met a young beautiful 35 year old widow from Murtaugh, Ina Larae Nebeker Bates, who had 5 children of her own (Kent, Monte, Karrie, Tammy, Rodney). They married and bravely combined their families together June 12, 1976 residing in Murtaugh, Idaho where they conceived their 10th child, Kolynn. Bringing the entire family together was a life challenge that only Gordon and Larae were able to accomplish together through great faith and perseverance.