TWIN FALLS—Gloria Mae Hamilton, 87, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2024 in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by family and friends. Gloria was born August 10, 1936, in Vale, Oregon to Delbert and Helen Cutler. She was one of 7 children. She grew up on the farm, which the entire family worked. Later the family moved to Ontario, Oregon. Gloria enjoyed school, working at the movie theater and skating rink while she was growing up.

Gloria married Gene Hamilton on May 21, 1954, the day she graduated from Ontario High School. 6 months later, she moved to Fort Campbell to be with Gene. He bought her a sewing machine so she could sew on uniform patches for the newly enlisted service men. They were a great team working together.

After the service, they moved to Twin Falls, but not for long, before deciding to move to Phoenix. After a year, they decided to move back to Twin Falls and settled there in 1963. They started Hamilton Mfg. which manufactured insulation and hydroseeding mulch. They worked together in the business for over 25 years before retiring.

Gloria loved to travel and visited more than 42 different countries. Her and Gene traveled in a motorhome around the US. They traveled often to Florida, where their Catamaran was waiting for them. Gloria loved sewing, painting, quilting, and collecting spoons from around the world.

She made quilts for each one of her children and grandchildren, which are still treasured by everyone. In the summer her sister, Verla, would escape the Phoenix heat and they would paint and sew the entire time.

She had a beautiful garden and every year, canned, and froze all the fruits and vegetables. You could always count on having frozen peaches when you visited.

Family was important to her and having everyone at the house was always very special, especially around the holiday season.

Gloria volunteered for many good causes including programs at the Moose Lodge, Idaho’s Too Great to Litter, and numerous fundraisers. She loved animals and supported the local animal shelter. She was raised in the LDS church and enjoyed church activities for many years.

Gloria loved Gene, her beloved husband, and celebrated 58 years together before Gene passed away in 2012. He was the love of her life.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Delbert and Helen Cutler; brothers: Delbert Cutler, Jr. and Marion Cutler; sisters: Lauriene Hathaway, and Verla Baker.

She is survived by her sister, Shirley Johnson; and brother, Bobby Dean (Sandra) Cutler.

Surviving are her three daughters: Tamara (Herb) Hamilton, Christy (Tom) Hamilton Eames and Kia Ramsey: son, Curtis Hamilton (Carlyd); 9 grandchildren: Jason (Andrea) Smith, Mathew (Samantha) Smith, Thomas (Margarita) Harney, Patrick (Ashley) Harney, Danielle (Nick) Hamilton, Logan Hamilton, Ashley Ramsey, Evan (Tina) and Emily Eames; 4 great-grandchildren: Jacob (Brinlee) Smith, Kaiya Smith, Isaac and Adam BeLieu; and 1 great-great-grandchild, Hudson Smith.

A celebration of Gloria’s life will be Monday, August 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, Idaho, with Bishop Monty Crandall officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. A viewing for family and friends will take place preceding the service from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.

