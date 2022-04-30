November 03, 1930—February 28, 2022

Gloria Larson passed away from natural causes on February 28, 2022 at her home in Mesquite Nevada at the age of 91.

“And though she be but little, she is fierce”. That quote by Shakespeare always reminded me of our mom. Gloria was strong in her convictions and held steadfast to her beliefs. She was very protective of those she loved and always enjoyed hearing about her grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s latest endeavors. She was a wonderful listener and always remembered to ask how things were going without offering unsolicited advice. She was an avid reader who enjoyed history and politics and she was always current on the latest trends.

She was born in North Dakota, the youngest of eleven children. After graduating from high school, she followed in the footsteps of most of her siblings and moved to the bay area at the tender age of 18. As soon as her feet touched ground she fell in love with the area and felt like she was finally “home”.

She married her husband Inky in 1952 and they embarked on their life together. They had three children. Debra, Jeffrey, and Lori. They were transferred to Twin Falls, Idaho in 1973 and lived there until Inky retired in 1991. They still spent all their free time going back “home” to be with their family.

They retired in Boise and lived there until Gloria relocated to Mesquite, Nevada to be closer to her daughter and son-in-law in 2019.

Gloria was preceded in death by her loving husband, Inky, her son, Jeff, her parents and all her siblings.