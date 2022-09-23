Dec. 30, 1925—Sept. 21,2022

RUPERT — Glen Max Fife was born on December 30, 1925 and went to be with his “Beloved Ruthie” on September 21, 2022 at the young age of 96 years. Max’s parents were Glen and Vera Hauser Fife. He was born upstairs in a red brick house across the street from the City Park in Preston, Idaho. Granpa Fife’s farm was on the River Bottom west of Preston. In the spring, the folks moved in a house a little north of the highway on the Hot Springs Road between the River and West Cache Canal. For six years Max lived in this house and played almost daily with his cousins, who were all about the same age – Dean and Clare.

After living here for about six years they moved to Trenton, Utah. The last year they lived in Trenton they lived in Grandpa Hauser’s big two story house, which he built and then lost along with his Furniture Store in the Depression.

In December of 1938, they moved to Filer, Idaho. Max graduated from Cedar Draw Grade School and later from Filer High School.

After serving two years in the United States Navy, Max was back in Filer “Free as the Wind”. He worked at Bean Warehouses that fall and then spent many nights in Twin Falls with his friends. One night in Twin Falls, his attention was drawn to a girl whose beauty was unsurpassed. They started dating and it wasn’t long until all of Max’s plans and dreams included Ruthie Buckmaster. They were married November 17, 1948. By March of 1953 they were the parents of Brad, Randy and Dana Jo. Later there were 9 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Max was preceded in death by Ruthie, his parents, his brother Dallas and his sister JoRene. He is survived by all of his family and sister Barbara and brother Dennis.

On August 4, 1953 Max’s name was drawn No. 28 in the land drawing at Rupert. They built the house they lived in the rest of their lives on this farm, and moved in in in June 1954.

Max was a farmer at heart and Ruthie loved helping him in every phase of it. One year in the endeavors of farming they were chosen Minidoka County Farmer of the Year. Along with farming Max spent 40 years working and playing with kids in Little League and American Legion Baseball. One of the high lights of his life – was in 1960. He approached the Minidoka County School Board – seeking a Base Ball Team for Minico High School. After the 3rd meeting they decided to field a team, and gave Max $2,500 to start the baseball field at Minico. Max always knew how to work – so he moved a lot of dirt and built a baseball field.

Max and Ruthie’s life was their family and sharing “Together Times”. Many happy memories are treasured by all of his family. Farming, Horse Racing, Cabin Weekends, Hawaii, Hunting, Fishing, Ball Games and the list is endless.

We would like to thank Shawna McCaffrey from the Minidoka Medical Center for her compassion and care of our Dad and the Minidoka Memorial Hospital.

A Viewing will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 at Hansen Mortuary. Graveside Services will be at the Rupert Cemetery – Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Max and Ruthie’s favorite charity St. Jude’s, or any charity of your choice.