Sept. 9, 1931—July 21, 2022

TWIN FALLS—Glafiro “Firo” C. Martinez Sr., 90, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully, with family by his side on July 21, 2022.

Firo was born on September 9, 1931, in Salinas Victoria, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Victor and Eustasia Cantu Martinez. Growing up on a farm instilled hard work and dedication into Firo’s life, from a very young age.

Glafiro moved to the United States in 1955. His first job in the U.S. was working as a farm hand for local farmers. In 1973 his hard work had paid off as he started a business of his own. Firo started Magic Valley Disposal and continued to pour his heart into this adventure for the next 45 years.

Glafiro’s biggest blessing in life, was his family. He would do anything and everything for his children but especially his grandchildren. He was a caretaker, giver, noble and compassionate person. He had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off his back for anyone.

As a business owner, Glafiro spent many hours “on the job”. He took pride in operating a successful and efficient business. If he wasn’t working, you could find him at the Depot Grill enjoying a meal with his friends that he thoroughly enjoyed. Although, there he was known as “Joe”. Firo also appreciated watching baseball. He could watch hours of baseball, as long as the Yankee’s were playing.

Glafiro met the love of his life, Epifania Escamilla in Twin Falls, Idaho. After many years of being together, they decided to make it official and married on April 20, 1973.

Glafiro is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Epifania Martinez, children: Juan Cuellar, Conrad Cuellar, Ruben Cuellar, Raul Cuellar, Glafiro Martinez “JR”, Krisce Myers, Karen Powell, Connie Spencer, Cecilia Martinez Quiroz, many grandchildren, and great grandchildren, two brothers; Lus Martinez and Luis Martinez, both from Salinas Victoria, Mexico.

Glafiro is preceded in death by his son Delfino “Pep” Martinez, both of his parents, two sisters; and four brothers.

The family would like to give a huge THANK YOU to Idaho Home Health Hospice for all the compassion and care they have given Glafiro for the past year and nine months.

Glafiro’s funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Twin Falls Cemetery, starting at 2:00 pm. There will be a viewing on Monday, July 25, 2022, at White- Reynolds Funeral Chapel from 5:00- 7:00 pm.