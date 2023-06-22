Dec. 15, 1927—June 16, 2023

Gilbert Allen Nicholson passed from time into eternity on June 16, 2023, at the age of 95. He was born on December 15, 1927, to Walter Whitcomb Nicholson and Nora Viola Sherlock on a farm in Kimberly, Idaho.

At the beginning of the Great Depression, they moved to Twin Falls, Idaho, where he graduated from high school.

While a student at the University of Idaho, Gilbert met his “true love”, Genevieve Ruth Puckett, on a blind date in February of 1949. They married August 28, 1950, and had 70 years together before Gen died in 2019. Their marriage exemplified a true love partnership for their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Gil graduated from the University of Idaho in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering. He later completed his formal education when he earned his Masters of Chemical Engineering from U of I in 1961. Upon graduating from college in 1951, he entered the Air Force ROTC, attended officer training, and spent two years as an Air Force Lieutenant in Dayton, Ohio where the first of their five children were born.

While raising their children, Gil worked for over 20 years at the Hanford Nuclear Plant in Richland, Washington. After which, they purchased and operated a KOA campground in Dillon, Montana for eleven years. He completed his career by contracting with an engineering consulting firm until he retired in 1994 at the age of 67.

Upon retirement, Gil and Gen moved to Cove, Oregon where they designed and built their dream log home overlooking the LaGrande Valley. While in Cove, they celebrated their 50th Anniversary. Shortly thereafter, Gil felt the Holy Spirit’s work in his life and began his walk of faith. He finished his days in this life with the beautiful Spirit of God guiding his words, actions, and attitude.

They enjoyed 20 years in their Cove retirement house prior to moving to Wilder, Idaho to be closer to their youngest daughter Debbie. In December, 2022, one day before his 95th birthday, Gil moved into assisted living at The Gables. He died, peacefully, the Friday before Fathers’ Day with his children at his bedside.

Gilbert was predeceased by his wife, Genevieve and their oldest son, Allen. He is survived by his children: Julie (Terry) Ley, Denise (George) Kirkpatrick, Debbie (Kelly) Vance, and Steve (Kelli) Nicholson, twelve grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and numerous friends and relatives.

A graveside memorial service and interment of both Gen and Gil’s ashes will be held at Parkview Cemetery, New Plymouth, Idaho, on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com.