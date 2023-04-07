Oct. 8, 1928 – Feb. 25, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Geraldine Ruth Fox Turner, 94, of Twin Falls went to be with her Lord and Savior at her home on Feb. 25, 2023.

“Gerry” was born in San Francisco, California to Dr. EW Fox and Ruth Burns of Hailey, ID. After graduating Hailey High School Class of 1946, Gerry attended Stephen’s College in Columbia, Missouri then earned her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Idaho.

Gerry met her first husband, Henry “Hank” Hastings, Jr. in Sun Valley, ID and was married in 1952. Gerry and Hank moved to Newport Beach, CA in late 1960 and raised two children. They were married for 45 years.

Afterwards, Gerry moved to Twin Falls in 1998 and excelled as a real estate agent until she retired at 91. She fell in love with Harry Brose Turner, Esq. and the two were married for 21 years until Harry passed away on September 5, 2019.

Gerry was a faithful wife and wonderful mother. She treasured being with family, spending time with friends, cooking gourmet meals, reading, knitting, and enjoyed the performing arts. She faithfully exercised Pilates twice a week until she passed.

Gerry accepted the invitation to believe in Jesus Christ and would want you to know that anyone who believes in Jesus Christ who paid for all our sins on the cross will receive forgiveness and have eternal life. For by grace we are saved from the penalty of sin through faith when we call upon the name of the Lord Jesus.

Gerry is survived by her daughter, Tricia Fox Danskin of Peachtree Corners, Georgia; her son, MAJ. Henry W. Hastings III of Newport Beach, CA; and 4 grandchildren. Her brother, John Fox, precedes her to heaven.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM, April 15, 2023 at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls followed by a Graveside Memorial Service at 3:00 PM located at the Fox family plot in Hailey Cemetery in Hailey, Idaho. Flowers are welcome on the day of the service.