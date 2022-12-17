May 30, 1933—Dec. 10, 2022

TWIN FALLS—Gerene Ann Beavert, 89 passed away peacefully on December 10, 2022 while visiting her daughter in Peoria, Arizona.

Gerry as she was known by friends and family was born May 30, 1933 to Jerome and Annie Zetka in Ganado, Texas.

She attended and graduated from East Bernard High School in 1951. After graduation she enlisted in the Navy and this is where she met and married Donald Clark. To this union they had three children their son Sheldon, and two daughters Dana and Monica.

Mom traveled to many places as dad was sent to many bases around the world. They were stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, Morocco, North Africa and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. She in fact was evacuated along with her children in 1962 during the Cuban Missile Crisis. They were transported aboard the USS Upshur to Norfolk, Virginia.

After her husband retired from the Navy they moved to Long Beach, California. Mom later married James Jackson and resided in Artesia, CA. In 1985 mom married Warren Beavert and they built their dream home in Windsor, CA. Upon Warrens death in 2013 mom moved to Twin Falls, Idaho and built her new and last home.

Mom was always on the go and had many freinds. She loved playing cards with her card group and enjoyed socializing with luncheons and church members. A special thank you to Velma Starr . . . a wonderful friend during her last years.

Gerry is survived by her sister, Marie Orum of Cypress, Texas; her son, Sheldon Clark of Twin Falls ID; her daughters: Dana Grigsby of Peoria, AZ and Monica Snell of Lake Havasu, AZ. She also leaves behind many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Mom was preceeded in death by her dad, Jerome Zetka and mother, Annie Zetka, her sister, Janie Devine, and brother, Jack Zetka.

A service and burial will take place at the Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Ganado, Texas at a future date.