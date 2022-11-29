Geraldine Lee Hadley

May 4, 1929—Nov. 24, 2022

FILER — Geraldine Lee (Greenfield) Hadley of Filer, Idaho passed peacefully on November 24, 2022 at the young age of 93.

Gerry came into this world kicking and screaming on May 4, 1929 in Jerome, Idaho to Gordon and Margaret Greenfield. She was the second of thirteen children all raised in Richfield, Idaho on a sheep ranch. She would tell stories of herding sheep up past Sun Valley in the spring and back to Richfield in the fall. This was most likely why she loved the outdoors and camping.

Gerry was a great cook (having a father from the Carolinas she knew how to fry everything) and was always cooking for loved ones around her. This could explain why she went to work as a cook for the Filer Schools. Doing something she loved to do, cooking and visiting with people that worked with her.

Gerry married Roy Hadley on May 9, 1947 in Elko, Nevada. Because they both came from large families, they wanted a large family and brought into this world seven children.

Gerry was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Hadley; daughters: Linda Newlan and Sandra Johnson; grandson, Jodie Fritz; father, Gordon; mother, Margaret; and seven siblings: Jolene, Sylva, Harold, The Twins, Patsy, Darven, Dick, and Joann. She is survived by five children: Janet Hadley, Vicky (Willard) Fritz, Jim (Dana) Hadley, Dan (Julie) Hadley, and Cindy (Wes) Patchett; three sisters: Bernadine, Deloris, and Eddie; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed but as our father always said he would be waiting for her “Just beyond the Moon”.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 2, 2022 with a viewing beginning at Noon, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. N, Buhl. Interment will conclude at West End Cemetery.

