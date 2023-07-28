Feb. 10, 1929—July 23, 2023

KIMBERLY — Geraldine “Gerry” Lattin, 94, of Kimberly, Idaho, went home to be with Jesus on July 23, 2023. Gerry was born February 10, 1929 in Wendell, Idaho, to George and Mildred Hill. She grew up in Shoshone, Idaho, with her younger sister Pauline, then later in her teen years, the family relocated to Twin Falls, Idaho.

She met Charles Lattin on a blind date and he quickly became “the love of her life.” They were married in the front yard of his parents home, June 26, 1947.

Gerry was a hard working, stay at home mom, raising 3 active boys. Once they were grown, she began working at the Kimberly School lunchroom where she warmly greeted and fed many teachers and students for many years until she retired. She was remembered for her kindness that she displayed daily, her genuine smile, and the extra food that she would sneak to students when asked.

Gerry had many friends and was active in the Idle Hour Coffee Club. She enjoyed being a hostess and spending time making memories with family and friends.

One of Gerry’s gifts was baking and she loved trying new treats on the family, especially during the holidays. She was well know for her infamous Eggnog pie.

She lost her husband, Charles, “the nicest man in the world” in 2011, and continued to live independently in her own home until most recently when she moved in with her son Vern and his wife Debbie.

Gerry is survived by her daughter-in-law, Sherril Lattin, Missoula, Montana; sons: Vern (Deb) Lattin and Don Lattin of Twin Falls; 13 grandchildren: Justin (Allison) Lattin, Shannon Lattin, Carrie (Mark Moore) Lattin all of Montana, Jessica (Chris Kiser) Parsons of Twin Falls, Jamie (Jay) Silver of Sedro Woolley, Washington, Dorothy (Luke) Scott, Roy (Dorothy) Lattin of Twin Falls, Idaho; 25 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, her parents, George and Mildred Hill, her sister, Pauline, her husband, her oldest son, Ivan, and daughter-in-law, Renee.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Canyon Crossing Church, 401 6th Avenue North, Twin Falls, ID. Condolences may be left by visiting www.whitereynoldschapel.com.