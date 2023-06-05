Aug. 16, 1933 - May 31, 2023

JEROME — Our beloved mother and grandmother, Geraldine “Jeri” Camp Shaver Thornock, age 89, a resident of Jerome, Idaho, passed away May 31, 2023 in Boise, Idaho, due to a massive stroke. Jeri was born August 16, 1933 in Pleasant View, Idaho, to Waldamere Camp and Nona Nye Camp. She was the oldest of five children. Jeri spent her younger years in Malad, Rexburg, and Pleasant View, Idaho. She attended Burley and Gooding High Schools and graduated from Gooding High School.

Jeri served in the United States Air Force from 1952-1955. She was stationed at Chanute Air Force Base in Illinois where she attended weather school. She was a Sergeant and eventually worked as a weather observer and taught at the weather school.

Jeri married Lauren Irving Shaver on Dec. 9, 1955. Together, they had three children: Lorraine, Kathy, and Tracy. Lauren and Jeri divorced in 1966. Mom raised the three children on her own for 12 years.

Mom then married the love of her life, Wayne H. Thornock, on May 13, 1978 in the Ogden Utah Temple. Wayne was a widow with nine children: Rich, Clay, Zurl, Nadine, Vonda, Melody, Rex, Joy, and Wendy. Wayne and Jeri were excellent parents to their blended family of 12 children and loved them all. They set a great example of hard work, love, service, and faith.

Wayne and Jeri lived and raised their family in Gooding, Idaho and Bountiful, Utah. In 1998, they retired and moved back home to Idaho, specifically to Jerome. Mom was a valiant and active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She and Wayne enjoyed serving in many callings in their wards. She had a great love for the Jerome 6th Ward.

She and Wayne served several LDS missions. Their first was a two year mission to Suriname/Trinidad Tobago, their second was a two year mission to Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah; and their third was a church service mission for the Boise, Idaho mission. They also later served in the Boise and Twin Falls temples.

Mom worked as a Bookkeeper and Receptionist for Dr. Marion Klingler and the Gooding Hospital while in Idaho. When she moved to Bountiful, Utah, she worked as a Bookkeeper for Leon Nielsen, an Accountant.

Mom enjoyed bowling in several leagues throughout the years. She was talented at hand work, specifically needlepoint, crochet, and knit. She created many beautiful pieces of art, which we will always treasure. Mom had a great love for reading, especially cookbooks. Everyone looked forward to going to Grandma's and eating a delicious homemade meal complete with canned preserves and homemade bread or candy.

Mom and Wayne were avid campers. They'd take their tent trailer and explore the great outdoors. While Grandpa would fish, Grandma would read and crochet. They always enjoyed a good card game with friends and family. Grandma had a gift for making everyone feel loved and important. She was proud of her posterity and wasn't afraid to share it.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Waldamere and Nona Nye Camp; sister-in-law, Leah Camp; brother-in-law, Mike Reeder; daughter, Vonda Cobb; granddaughter, MeKala Bingham; great-grandson, Porter Liddell; and her cherished husband, Wayne H. Thornock.

She is survived by four siblings, Baxter Camp, Ferg (Myrna) Camp, Sandra Reeder, Dian (Joe) Faigl; 11 children, Rich (Jodi), Clay (Christine), Zurl (Sharon), Lorraine (Rick) Dedrickson, Nadine (Alan) Koyle, Kathy Shaver, Tracy (Denise) Shaver, Melody, Rex (Bonnie), Joy (Jim) Jones, and Wendy (Dave) Barker. She leaves a posterity of 44 grandchildren, 128 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and counting.

The family would like to thank all the wonderful people from Horizon Health, especially Jennifer who cared so long and well for Jeri. She loved her like a daughter.

A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 9, 2023, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome, Idaho. Funeral service will be held at Noon, with a viewing beginning at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6th Ward, 26 N. Tiger Drive, Jerome, Idaho. Grave dedication will follow at 3:00 p.m., at Elmwood Cemetery, Gooding, Idaho.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Geraldine's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.