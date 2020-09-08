× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gerald R. “Jerry” Hill

January 4, 1947 ~ August 25, 2020

Jerry passed away on August 25, 2020 in Klamath Falls, Oregon at the age of 73.

Jerry was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on January 4, 1947 to Burton and Lorene Hill.

Jerry moved with his family to Hansen, Idaho at a young age. He attended school in Hansen, Idaho his school years and graduated from High School in1965. Jerry worked on the family farm with his family.

In the Spring of 1966 Jerry joined the Air Force. While serving at a base in Klamath Falls, Oregon he met his future wife JoAnn Roundy. They were married in December 1969. They were able to travel and live in Spain, Arizona,and Colorado. In June 1985 they were blessed with a son, Nicholas. Jerry retired from the Air Force in March, 1986 and they returned to Klamath Falls, Oregon where they resided to this time.

Jerry was a member of a large family of seven boys and four girls. There was always a lot of activity, friends and family gathered at their home.