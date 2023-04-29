Dec. 15, 1934—April 19, 2023

Gerald “Jerry” L. Gough was born and raised in the vicinity of Wendell, Idaho. He was born on December 15, 1934, the son of Sara and Clyde Gough. He passed away April 19, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Jerry attended grade school and high school in Wendell. He joined the United States Navy in January 1952 and was discharged in February of 1956.

Following his stint in the Navy, he worked at the United States Wildlife Refuge in California. Later, Jerry drove 18-wheelers for Ambrose Trucking out of Wendell.

In the early 1960s, Jerry and his buddy, Jerry Gisler, moved to Reno, Nevada to work at a truck stop. Soon after their arrival in Nevada, the guys met two single gals who were roommates. Just six months later, the two couples were married in a double ceremony. The lady Jerry Gough married was Dorothy Shuley. Had Jerry lived, they would have celebrated their 62nd Anniversary this summer.

For the next 50 years or more Jerry, his wife, and his family lived, worked, and retired in the Reno-Sparks area. Jerry retired as Terminal Manager for AmeriGas in 1998.

Jerry and Dorothy enjoyed traveling in their RV, and for several years they journeyed to Arizona during the winter months to visit with long-time friends who were “wintering” there. Jerry loved to fly in small private aircrafts and earned his pilot’s license so that he could enjoy that hobby. He even had his own plane for some time.

Fishing was Jerry’s favorite pastime. He fished most lakes, reservoirs, and streams within one hundred miles of Reno. The highlight of his year was the week he spent with his brother, Eldon, salmon fishing off of the Oregon coast.

In 2014 the Goughs moved from Nevada to Idaho to be closer to Jerry’s family. Oh, how they looked forward to the Gough family parties, picnics, holidays, and other celebrations. Jerry’s brother, Jack, and his family were often the party planners for each gathering.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Dorothy; and grandchildren, Trevor Gough and Felicia Gough of Sparks, Nevada. In Idaho, he is survived by his brothers, Jack (Barbara) of Bliss, Eldon of Filer, and Lavar of Gooding; sister, Sharon Norris of Boise; and his many cherished nieces and nephews, most of whom reside in Idaho.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sara and Clyde Gough; sister, Phyllis; and a son, Rocky Lee Gough, who passed away in 2015.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Wendell Cemetery, 37 Nampa Street, Wendell, Idaho.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jerry’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.