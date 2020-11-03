February 11, 1923—October 23, 2020

BURLEY – Gerald D. Stoller, age 97, passed away in his home at Pomerelle Place in Burley, Idaho, on October 23, 2020, after a battle with cancer.

Gerald was born on February 11, 1923, in Bowdon, North Dakota, as the son of Walter Jake Stoller and Emma Lucille Stoller (Radke) and was the second of eight children.

Gerald came to Idaho with his family in 1936 to escape the Dust Bowl in North Dakota and lived for the rest of his life in the Paul area. Gerald graduated from Paul High School and was twice called up for military service, once at the end of World War II, and again at the start of the Korean War. Gerald loved farming, but most of his professional career was spent as a rural mail carrier serving patrons of the United States Postal Service out of the Paul Post Office.