May 17, 1933—Feb. 8, 2023

FILER — Gerald “Jerry” Eisenhauer, 89, of Filer, died Tuesday, February 8, 2023, at his home. He had a big personality and an even bigger heart. When he took people into his circle, they never doubted his love for them.

He was born May 17, 1933, in Broken Bow, Nebraska, the son of P.J. Chuck and Nina Eisenhauer. His family moved to Hansen, Idaho in 1937. In 1942, the family moved to Twin Falls. His baby sister, Sandra Kay, joined the family in 1946. He affectionately skipped her first name and always called her, “Kay”. Jerry graduated from Filer High School in 1951.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon returning from military service, he married Elfriede Nickel in 1956. The family welcomed three children, Jerry Dean, Julie, and Cindy.

Jerry worked as a gunsmith at West Five Points Sporting Goods. In 1963 he built Jerry’s Gun Shop west of Twin Falls. After closing the gun shop in 1975, he worked for Idaho Frozen Foods.

After 26 years of marriage, Elfriede passed in 1983. Jerry married Lennie Dille. They were also married for 26 years before she passed away. He stayed with Frozen Foods through many name changes until his retirement in 1995.

In 2010, Jerry married Mary Gudgell. They remained devoted to one another until his death. Jerry loved Mary’s kids and grandkids as his own.

He spent much of his time in the mountains looking for animals, fishing, and enjoying the fresh air. His storytelling captivated many audiences.

Survivors include his two daughters: Julie Hopkinson and Cindy Galvin; his sister, Sandy Turner; seven grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. He was Papa to many more!

He is preceded in death by his parents, P.J. Chuck and Nina; two wives, Elfriede and Lennie; and his son, Jerry Dean.

Jerry was man of integrity who showed great love for his family, God, and Country. He was curious and loved tinkering with things in inventive ways. He will be missed by all who found themselves lucky enough to be in his circle.