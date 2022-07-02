Gerald C. Burks

With coordination by Alden Waggoner Funeral Chapel, Boise, Idaho, a graveside service was conducted by the Idaho Army National Guard State Chaplain and Honors Team on January 18, 2022, in Burley.

Jerry’s Life Celebration is planned for July 31, 2022, 1:00–3:30 p.m. at the Mountain View Barn Event Center, 392 East 300 South (off U.S. HWY 93), in Jerome. This gathering will be a casual open house event. Family and friends are welcome to attend and to share some favorite memories of Jerry. Light lunch food and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided. A no host bar will also be available.