March 3, 1934—Dec. 22, 2021
MERIDIAN—Gerald C. Burks, age 87, of Meridian, previously from Jerome and Boise, Idaho, passed away December 22, 2021.
With coordination by Alden Waggoner Funeral Chapel, Boise, Idaho, a graveside service was conducted by the Idaho Army National Guard State Chaplain and Honors Team on January 18, 2022, in Burley.
Jerry’s Life Celebration is planned for July 31, 2022, 1:00–3:30 p.m. at the Mountain View Barn Event Center, 392 East 300 South (off U.S. HWY 93), in Jerome. This gathering will be a casual open house event. Family and friends are welcome to attend and to share some favorite memories of Jerry. Light lunch food and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided. A no host bar will also be available.
