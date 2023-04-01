Jan. 27, 1949—March 17, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Georgea C. Walter, 74, of Twin Falls, has passed on to the eternal life with her Lord and Savior. She has joined her parents, George O. Matthews and Anna L. Matthews Martin Fairbanks, and her brothers, Lew Matthews and Gene Matthews.

She was born in Nampa, Idaho, on January 27, 1949. She attended Twin Falls High School, Class of 1967, and the College of Southern Idaho.

Georgea was an avid reader, and always had a good book and Bible, by her side. She loved history and researching her ancestry, home decorating and crafting. Her greatest joy and love were her two grandsons, and she proudly displayed all of their artwork, notes, and photos in her home. “G.G.” will be greatly missed and forever loved.

She is survived by her children, Rebecca McNeely (Eric), and Derek Walter (Cindy); her grandsons, Daxton and Ronan McNeely; sister, Ardith Sharp.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.