George “T” Nauman Jr.

January 18, 1930 ~ September 12, 2020

The world lost on of its best- if the world had more T’s in it, it would be a much better place for all of us.

T was born in Berryville, Arkansas, to George Jr. Nauman and Lessie May Nauman on January 18, 1930. His parents and three siblings moved from Berryville to Hansen, Idaho, in an old pickup truck with some fort of bed top cover. In that pickup bed there where only the belongings they could bring and four kids. His dad never drove, so he hired someone to drive them here. They arrived in Hansen on April 21, 1939. T’s mom passed away in March of 1941, so his sister Liz took over the role of being mom to the three boys. T went through school in Hansen, he played football and participated in track and in his senior year, his team won the State High School Football Championship, which is quite a feat for such a small town.