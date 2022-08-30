March 21, 1941—Aug. 19, 2022

TWIN FALLS—George Ramon Baker passed away on August 19, 2022, in Twin Falls, Idaho, at age 81. He was a father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

He was born to Elmer John Baker and Melinda Bell (Frayer) Baker on March 21, 1941, in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. He was the sixth of ten children; Rosetta, Jessey, Marylee, Harvey, Betty, James (stillborn), Ethel, Olen, and Martha.

George was proud of his military service in the United States Army. He enlisted in the Army in 1960 and returned from overseas in 1962. He was especially proud when his grandchildren and son decided to serve their country as well. Granddaughter Kristina (Sibbett) Berry enlisted in 2003, and grandson Michael Sibbett enlisted in 2005, both in the United States Air Force. His son, Kelly, enlisted in the Idaho National Guard in 2006.

Dad held many jobs, from driving spud trucks to working at Del Monte to landing his final position at the City of Heyburn, from which he retired. He was an animal control officer. At the time of his retirement, he worked street duties with his friend, Ansen Park. You could always hear some ribbing and laughter surrounding the two friends.

His favorite pastime was going to Jackpot on Saturday nights and coming home mid-morning on Sundays. He made many friends along the way, especially at the blackjack tables. He loved fishing, camping, family barbecues, and his birthday.

He married Jean Tanfield, to which two children were born: David and Carol. They were later divorced. He married his second wife, K. Wilma McBride in 1965, to which five children were born: Debra, George, Jr., Donald, Ronald, and Duane. They were later divorced. He then married Debra Homer in 1985, to which Kelly was born. They were later divorced.

George is survived by his children: Debra (Jim) Sibbett and Kelly (Lana) Baker, both from Heyburn, David L. Baker of Twin Falls, Carol J. Baker Luna, of Newport, OR, George (Coreena) Baker, and Duane (Kathleen) Baker, both of Burley, Ronald Baker of Boise; his siblings: Olen (Janie) Baker of Belton, TX and Marylee Baker Johnson of Rogers, AR; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. George is also survived by many loving grandchildren including: Barry McCray (Alyssa Morgan) of Heyburn, Kristina (Tyler) Berry and Michael (Kayla) Sibbett, both of Las Vegas, NV, Sara, Kari, Bryan, and Amber Baker, all of Burley, Athena, Laila, Harlie, and Brantley Baker, of Heyburn, Jessica (Matt) Thrall and Tiffany Baker, both of Twin Falls, and Paulina Bowers of Yelm, WA. Many loving great-grandchildren will miss George: Dakota, Jayden, Ashlyn, Kaia, Masyn, Ariah, Nixxon, and Zander McCray, Wyatt and Easton Berry, Addalyn and Thomas Sibbett, Oakley and Asher Thrall, and Isaiah Burton.

George is preceded in death by his son, Donald Baker, parents Elmer John and Bell Baker, siblings; Rosetta (Cleo) Evans, Jessey (Leveta) Baker, Harvey (Betty) Baker, Betty (Arliss) Horton, James Baker (stillborn), Ethel Baker, Martha Baker Wilson. Nieces; Shirley Beaver, Roxanne Shope, Rosanna Obregon, ex-wives; Jean Tanfield and K. Wilma Baker.

The family would like to thank Harrison Hospice for caring for our loved one at Serenity Transitions.

A Celebration of George’s Life was held at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Military Honors followed the service at the Funeral Home. A viewing was held Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home and from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. Sunday morning prior to the services.