April 7, 1937 — September 20, 2020

George Kimpton, 83, passed away in the early morning hours on September 20, 2020. George was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on April 7, 1937. He lived in Kimberly, Idaho until he was five years old before he and his family moved to a farm in Twin Falls. George attended Bickel Elementary school and Twin Falls Junior and Senior High School. He was an active member of the FFA and Boy Scouts where he earned his God and Country and Eagle awards. George graduated from High School in 1955 where he then attended the University of Idaho and graduated with a degree of Forestry.

George married Clara Lue Dennis on June 7, 1960. He worked for the Forest Service in Cascade and Atlanta, Idaho as an Assistant Ranger. In 1966, he left the Forest Service to attend Boise State University where he earned a teaching degree. He taught business math at Caldwell Jefferson Jr. High School. George worked for the Boise Inter-agency Fire Center during the summers where he spent numerous summers in Alaska fighting wild fires.