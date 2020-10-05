April 16, 1934 — September 29, 2020

George Ivan Walton was born April 16, 1934 at home in Rock Creek, Idaho, a town which has since been incorporated into the city of Hansen. He was the fifth of seven children born to Simeon and Florence Walton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, two sisters, his wife, his daughter and one grandson. He is survived by his sister, Marilynn Friling (Bjorn) and his son, Christopher (Deborah) of Boise, grandson, Steven of Twin Falls, and grandson Cruz, granddaughter Claire (James Callahan) and great-granddaughter Nia, all of Boise.

A visitation will be held on Thursday October 8, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held on Friday October 9, 2020 at 2 PM at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park

Those wishing to or needing to view the funeral service may do at www.zoom.com Meeting ID 87381694012.