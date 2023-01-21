July 12, 1921—Jan. 8, 2023

TWIN FALLS — George E. Lee, age 101, passed away January 8, 2023, at his residence in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was born July 12, 1921, in Colfax, Washington to George and Maggie Lee. The youngest of five children, he attended rural schools at Penawawa and Hay, Washington and graduated from Colfax High School. On his 21st birthday he was sworn in as a Deputy Sheriff for Whitman County. He began his studies at the University of Idaho until they were interrupted by World War II.

He joined the Navy as an Aviation Cadet in 1943 and received his wings and commission on June 17, 1944, in Corpus Christi, Texas. On that date, he married Merilyn Burford at the Naval Air Station Chapel. His naval career took him to Alameda and San Diego, California where he trained naval and marine squadrons in anti-submarine warfare. Upon his discharge from the Navy, he re-entered the University of Idaho and obtained his degree from the School of Forestry in 1950. During this time he was employed as a patrolman on the Moscow, Idaho police department and later worked for a year on the St. Joe National Forest as a Fire Control Officer.

In January 1951, George entered the FBI as a Special Agent. His offices of assignment were Houston and Galveston, Texas, followed by Philadelphia and Allentown, Pennsylvania. In June 1967, he was transferred to Twin Falls, Idaho, where he remained the local agent until his retirement on January 31, 1978.

George and his wife Merilyn travelled on several cruises and made multiple RV trips to Alaska. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golf as well as attending many U of I functions and ballgames. He served three years on the U of I Alumni Board and was a Life Member of the Magic Valley Police Officers Association. He served as an officer of the Monida (Montana-Idaho) Chapter of the Ex-FBI Agents Association as well as being a member of the Southern Idaho Ex-Agents Chapter.

George & Merilyn celebrated their 70th anniversary in 2014.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Merilyn Burford Lee, on April 27, 2017, and is survived by his two sons, Scott Lee (Nola Montgomery-Lee) of Twin Falls, Idaho and Randy Lee (Mari Hooten Lee) of Seattle, Washington.

The family extends deep thanks and appreciation to the staff of Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls for the warm and professional care they provided George during his last years there.

At George’s request, there will be no services.