Genette Tankersley

Genette was a big supporter of anything her kids were involved in. She attended their athletic events and chaperoned out of town trips. She continued that support for her grandchildren, even going as far as Sydney, Australia to watch her grandson Charles wrestle in the 2000 Olympics.

Genette belonged to a bowling league for many years. She grew a wonderful vegetable garden. She spent many weekends camping and fishing with her friends. She also walked 3 miles almost every morning for many years while she lived in Arizona. After she moved to Boise, she would do a lap around the complex in which she lived or she would ride her stationary bike.

One of her most painful experiences in life was the death of her son Paul Lloyd “Pete”, age 11, who died unexpectedly on January 1, 1968. She also lost a great-grandson, Jaxon, in 1992 from injuries suffered in a car collision.

Genette is survived by her daughters Lynette (Larry) Goodwin, Emmett, ID, Cindy (Bill) Rice, Boise, ID, Gail (Rollo) Stephens, Sacramento, CA. and her grandchildren Jami Cartwright, Charles Burton, Sarah Watson, Genny Savoie, and 9 great-grandchildren.

Genette was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, her son, her great-grandson and her husband.

Per Genette's wishes, there will be a graveside service on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Ontario, Oregon at the Evergreen Cemetery. Cremation was cared for by the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett.