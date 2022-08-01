Gene Wesley Goold

Gene was an adventurer. Right out of high school, he and a buddy took off for Alaska. That summer he worked for Fish and Game. He then bought a boat and commercially fished for halibut until he capsized his boat. But that didn’t stop him. He learned to fly and over the years had several planes. He loved flying to the Middle Fork of the Salmon River and to the coast to catch the salmon run. Gene returned to Idaho to work in the family business, United Automotive. He dreamed of starting several satellite stores and opened the first, United Auto Parts and Machine in Jerome and added a machine shop, his real love. Later he moved his operation back to Twin Falls. Never one to stand still too long, he bought a ranch north of Shoshone, Idaho. He went back to his farming roots and started developing the ground, while selling and hauling gravel, through the company he founded, Goold Sand and Gravel. He then expanded his business portfolio to include pivot sales and was the dealer for T&L Pivots. While developing the ranch his daughters helped him by staying there and keeping the cattle from getting into the hay fields. Gene would stay the night, set water and then go work in the machine shop all day, only to do it all over again that night. Gene bred, raised and field trialed English Pointers, thanks to his good friend Harry Cozakos. He met so many good, lifelong friends while traveling with the dogs. That led to his love of horses. It was a family affair with the kids helping with ground training. Gene’s next love was guns. He and Cathy shot trap for several years. In his last years he started long range shooting. With the help of Rod Herre and others, he started reloading all his bullets and he loved building his own rifles. Gene never did anything half way.