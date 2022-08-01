May 9, 1938—July 27, 2022
Gene Wesley Goold, age 84, loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend passed away peacefully at Saint Lukes RMC Wednesday with family members by his side. Gene was born May 9, 1938 in Burley, Idaho to Reed and Myrtle Goold. He graduated from Twin Falls High School and General Motors Institute. He was married to Cathy Berglund for 52 years. They had four children, Julie, Jenni, Kelli and Kristopher.
Gene was an adventurer. Right out of high school, he and a buddy took off for Alaska. That summer he worked for Fish and Game. He then bought a boat and commercially fished for halibut until he capsized his boat. But that didn’t stop him. He learned to fly and over the years had several planes. He loved flying to the Middle Fork of the Salmon River and to the coast to catch the salmon run. Gene returned to Idaho to work in the family business, United Automotive. He dreamed of starting several satellite stores and opened the first, United Auto Parts and Machine in Jerome and added a machine shop, his real love. Later he moved his operation back to Twin Falls. Never one to stand still too long, he bought a ranch north of Shoshone, Idaho. He went back to his farming roots and started developing the ground, while selling and hauling gravel, through the company he founded, Goold Sand and Gravel. He then expanded his business portfolio to include pivot sales and was the dealer for T&L Pivots. While developing the ranch his daughters helped him by staying there and keeping the cattle from getting into the hay fields. Gene would stay the night, set water and then go work in the machine shop all day, only to do it all over again that night. Gene bred, raised and field trialed English Pointers, thanks to his good friend Harry Cozakos. He met so many good, lifelong friends while traveling with the dogs. That led to his love of horses. It was a family affair with the kids helping with ground training. Gene’s next love was guns. He and Cathy shot trap for several years. In his last years he started long range shooting. With the help of Rod Herre and others, he started reloading all his bullets and he loved building his own rifles. Gene never did anything half way.
After retirement he sold the ranch and bought a boat big enough for his family. For ten years he spent his summers in and around the San Juan Islands. He loved having each of his daughters and their families come for a week so he could share his love of the ocean. They learned how to catch, clean, and eat crab cooked on the boat, dig for clams, and drive the boat. He took us to look for Orcas, everyone’s favorite thing to do. He never passed up a chance to treat everyone to ice cream.
Gene is survived by his wife, Cathy, daughters: Julie (John) Noh, Jenni (Kurt) Holcomb, and Kelli (Mike) Hajjar; grandchildren: Skylar, Nick, Andrew, Hannah, Aubrey, Ava, Kindal, Brianna, Abigail and Emery, brother Calvin (Shirley) Goold and sister Janet Rasmussen. He was preceded in death by his son, Kristopher, father and mother.
There will be a family graveside service at the Paul Cemetery on Tuesday, August 2 at 10 a.m. On Saturday, August 13 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. the family will be hosting a celebration of his life at Gene and Cathy’s home, 1117 Hankins Rd North, Twin Falls, ID.
