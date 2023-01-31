Nov. 14, 1927—Jan. 24, 2023

RUPERT—Gene R. Holy, 95, resident of Rupert since 1936, passed away into Jesus’ loving arms, his Lord and Savior, on January 24, 2023. He was born on November 14, 1927 to Frank and Emma Holy in Tilden, Nebraska, the youngest of four children. When he was in the 4th grade his parents sold their farm and moved to Idaho where they bought 3 lots and built a small house. Later on they bought ten acres and built a bigger home.

Gene went to Pershing School and to Rupert High School where he graduated in 1945. During his senior year he worked part time for “Workman Brothers” learning the Autobody Repair and Paint work. Right after he graduated he was drafted into the Armed Forces.

After serving his term he was honorably discharged and went back to Workman’s where he started his lifelong career doing autobody work. He worked there for almost 18 years, then decided to open his own business, Gene’s Autobody in 1963. He was self-employed for 29 years, when he retired in 1992. He taught his son, Gary the trade when he was in High School and turned the business over to him upon retirement.

Gene and his wife, Hildegard were classmates in high school, but didn’t start dating until they really got acquainted when she started working at “Coopers Drive-Inn” as a car-hop and waitress across the street from Workman’s. They dated for two years and on Christmas Eve he gave her an engagement ring. They decided to elope to Elko, Nevada and got married the day after

Christmas in 1950. They have been soul-mates for over 72 years.

Gene loved hunting and fishing. He so loved to go fishing with his family on our Pontoon boat. After retirement he and Hildegard traveled all over the western states following the different Polkafests dancing the Polkas and waltzes. They made many lifelong friends everywhere they traveled.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Cecil and two sisters: Mae Rautenberg and Elsye Hicks. He lost his grandson, Nathan, 23, who passed away in 2007 from injuries in a vehicle accident. He leaves behind his wife, daughter, Shelley, his son, Gary (Beverley) and his granddaughter, Sarah Hora, and grandsons: Travis (Gina) Jensen, Jacob Holy and two great-grandaughters: Janessa and Addie, plus one great-grandson, Dakota Ziegler.

Gene and Hildegard became members of Trinity Lutheran Church in 1954 and have been faithful members ever since. The church has been a great blessing to them and a rock throughout their life. Gene was very active as Treasurer, Elder, Trustee and choir member. He dearly loved his Lord and Savior and now has gone home to be with Him for all eternity. He will be dearly missed, and someday we will all be together again.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Visions Hospice, or Minidoka Senior Center or Trinity Lutheran Church.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023 at Rupert Cemetery. The memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Rupert following the graveside service. A luncheon will be held at the church after the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.