Nov. 3, 1940—Jan. 15, 2023

SUGAR LAND TX—Gayle (Greenwell) Mauzey 82, a resident of Sugar Land, TX. Our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother slipped peacefully and quietly to her Heavenly home surrounded by her husband of fifty years, Paul James Mauzey and family members on January 15, 2023.

She was born on November 3, 1940 in Paul, Idaho to Ross and Helene Greenwell. She was their second child of six.

She is a sister to two sisters: Marlene and Terri; and three brothers: Morris, Garth and Jeff.

She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Garth and a son, Hoby. She is survived by a daughter, Shauna Kryski and Tom and family of Mishawaka, IN; a son, Brett and Sherry Stuart and family of Ashton, ID; and a daughter, Shelly and Tom Sieger and family of Houston, TX. She also leaves a posterity of nineteen grandchildren; and countless great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held February 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with a lunch following at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 9950 Mason Road, Richmond, TX 77406.