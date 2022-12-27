 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gary Ray Rasmussen

Dec. 14, 1947—Dec. 22, 2022

BOISE — Gary Ray Rasmussen, 75, of Boise, Idaho passed away on December 22, 2022. Services are provided by Summers Funeral Home.

