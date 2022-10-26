Gary Lee Cravens

Oct. 16, 1947—Oct. 22, 2022

“I told you I was sick!” He said that’s what he wanted on his headstone. Fitting for the funniest guy to ever walk the earth!

Gary passed on October 22, 2022, in Twin Falls, Idaho after a two year battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family.

Gary was born on October 16, 1947 in Cincinnati, OH to Lloyd and Virginia (Sweet) Cravens. He grew up in Twin Falls and attended St Edwards Catholic School through 8th grade, and graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1965.

While working in high school at Marty’s Market he met his sweetheart, Marie. They were married in Twin Falls on August 18, 1967, and were blessed to have celebrated 55 years of marriage this past August. Within their first year of marriage they moved to Boise where Gary worked as an auto body painter at Bob Rice Ford. They were blessed with their oldest and favorite daughter, Christa in November 1968.

In 1970 they moved to Twin Falls where he was Co-Owner of Harv N Gary’s Auto Body Shop. They were blessed with their youngest and favorite daughter, Heather in April of 1971.

He retired as the Battalion Chief from the TFFD in 1999 after 25 years of service.

He loved his family! He absolutely adored Marie, Peaches as he called her, and was a fierce protector and provider for her. He was quite possibly the best dad ever to his two girls! He taught us many life lessons . . . how to work, how to be honest, how to have fun and how to love.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Virginia Cravens, brother James Cravens, brother-in-law Stan Jantz, grandparents Gilbert and Ailene Sweet, Luther and Edith Cravens.

Survived by his sweetheart, Marie Cravens, Filer, daughters, Christa (Scott) Burnett of Gooding, Heather (Brett) Schlund of Kimberly, sisters, Susan (Steve) Sharp of Filer, Lori Jantz of Twin Falls, and brothers Tony Cravens and Joe Cravens of Twin Falls; grandkids, Christopher (Katie) Burnett, Michael (Amy) Burnett, Trintin Burnett, Claira Burnett, Mackenzie (Zachary) Calderon, Caden (Lindsey) Schlund, and Isabelle Schlund; great-grandkids, Jet, Rowen and Karsen Schlund.

