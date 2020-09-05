Gary Kissler

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 27, 1939 ~ September 2, 2020

Gary preferred to write his own obituary.

Gary was born on July 27, 1939 in Ashton Idaho, He was preceded in death by his Mother Lois Walker Klas.

He was Grandson of Idaho Pioneer, Lorin Paul Walker, who opened up the upper Snake River for settlement.

Gary leaves behind his lifelong companion Sandra Mueller. They shared some 40 plus years together! He also leaves behind a daughter, an adopted daughter, Marcie McClure from Oregon, and his brothers Ray and Bill.

He was a graduate of the University of Idaho with a degree in Physical Science, making him the first in his family to gain a college degree. Throughout the years he always managed to have a separate building or room as a laboratory to pursue his love of science.

In 2016 Gary was given the person of the year award for his technical achievements by TIME MAGAZINE. He was sharing the award with so many people so it didn’t mean much to him.

While teaching school in Shoshone and Richfield districts he made and maintained friendships with many of his students, some for 60 years, three of the closest being Linda and Charlie Jaynes of Saint George Utah as well as David Brush of Buhl Idaho.