× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 26, 1941 ~ September 1, 2020

Gary Grant Coleman passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He was 79 years old. Gary was a longtime resident of the Burley/Heyburn area.

He was born the fourth of eight children on January 26, 1941, in Rupert, Idaho, to Douglas Kay and Doris Glynn McGuire Fossum Coleman. He attended Burley High School and graduated with the class of 1959. He played the saxophone in the jazz band and played for several area events. He was an accomplished athlete and played on the varsity basketball team. After graduation, he followed in his brother, Glen’s, footsteps and joined the United States Air Force where he traveled and later met his future wife, Ann Owens. They met in 1962 in Wethersfield, England, and started dating towards the end of 1962. They were married on October 5, 1963, in London, England, and, due to interesting circumstances, had the opportunity to be married three times in one day.

He served in multiple callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including ward clerk and in many bishoprics. He was the owner of G&G Auto, an auto repair and car sales business in Burley, in which he was sole owner until he retired in 2015.