Jan. 6, 1951—June 24, 2023

HAGERMAN — Garin Brit Yost, 72, passed away June 24, 2023, at his home in Hagerman, Idaho, due to complications of diabetes.

Garin was born January 6, 1951, to Paul and Mary Yost. He grew up in Hagerman and Twin Falls, where he graduated in 1970. He lived most of his life in Hagerman, working as a plumber and a construction worker. He also did maintenance for schools in Wendell and Filer. He married Deana Roberts in 1990. She passed away in 2014.

Garin was a lifelong musician, playing in bands throughout the Magic Valley ever since he was in junior high school. He made many friends along the way with his fellow musicians and was known for his skill on the bass guitar. He also was a gifted artist in drawing, sculpture and architecture.

Garin is survived by his daughter—Ivy Schiro, her husband Garrett, and their two children, Samantha and Blake; his sisters—Julia Yost of Wendell and Terrell (Yost) Williams and brother-in-law—Greg Williams of Wendell.

A celebration of Garin’s life will be held at Wilson’s Club on State Street in Hagerman on Sunday, July 9, 2023 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.