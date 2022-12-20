RUPERT—Yvonne M. Sutzman 92 of Rupert passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at her home. Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2022 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 5-7:00 p.m. with the resuscitation of the Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Services will conclude with burial in the Paul Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.