Yvonne M. Sutzman

  • 0

RUPERT—Yvonne M. Sutzman 92 of Rupert passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at her home. Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2022 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 5-7:00 p.m. with the resuscitation of the Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Services will conclude with burial in the Paul Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

