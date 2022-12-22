RUPERT — Yvonne M. “Bonnie” Stutzman, 92, of Rupert passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at her home. Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2022 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Visitation for family and friends 5:00-7:00 p.m. With Resuscitation of the Rosary at 6:00 p.m. will be held on Thursday December 29, 2022 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church Rupert, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, The family asks that donation’s be made to St. Nicholas Catholic Church renovation project, or St. Nicholas Catholic School. Services will conclude with burial in the Paul Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.