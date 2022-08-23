TWIN FALLS — Wyatt James Ford was born on April 29, 2009 to Kayla Pierpont and James Ford in Twin Falls, Idaho. He passed away at the age of 13 on August 18, 2022 due to unfortunate circumstances.
There will be a viewing at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel on Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. A Balloon release will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022. Services will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, starting at 2:00 p.m. at Full Life Family Church 189 Locust St. N, Twin Falls, ID.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.