TWIN FALLS — Wyatt James Ford was born on April 29, 2009 to Kayla Pierpont and James Ford in Twin Falls, Idaho. He passed away at the age of 13 on August 18, 2022 due to unfortunate circumstances.

There will be a viewing at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel on Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. A Balloon release will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022. Services will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, starting at 2:00 p.m. at Full Life Family Church 189 Locust St. N, Twin Falls, ID.