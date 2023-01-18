William Emery Clayton

RICHFIELD — William “Bill” Emery Clayton, 59, of Richfield, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Highway 93, Richfield. Graveside service will conclude at Richfield Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bill’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.