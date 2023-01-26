 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
William Edward Braun, Jr.

Bill passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at home surrounded by his wife and children.

Services will be held at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Jerome, Idaho, on Monday, January 30, 2023, with the viewing at 10:00am, Rosary at 11:30am and a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00pm.

His interment will be held in Fresno, CA at St. Peter’s Cemetery on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 1:30 pm.

Condolences may be offered by visiting www.whitereynoldschapel.com. Phone: 208-733-4900.

