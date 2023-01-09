WENDELL — William Allen Birdwell, 91, of Wendell and formerly of Buhl, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at a local hospital. A viewing will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m, Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. North, Buhl, Idaho 83316. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 13, 2023 at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, 1585 E. Elm St. Buhl, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on William’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
