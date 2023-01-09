 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

William Allen Birdwell

  • 0

WENDELL — William Allen Birdwell, 91, of Wendell and formerly of Buhl, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at a local hospital. A viewing will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m, Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. North, Buhl, Idaho 83316. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 13, 2023 at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, 1585 E. Elm St. Buhl, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on William’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

County officials swear oaths of office

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News