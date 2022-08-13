 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weldon Kalland Weigle

JEROME — Weldon Kalland Weigle, 87, of Jerome, Idaho passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Harmony Place Assisted Living in Twin Falls. An open house to honor Weldon will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 pm on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Jerome Senior Center, 520 North Lincoln, Jerome, Idaho.

