RUPERT — Wayne Birch, 85 of Rupert, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022 at Highland Estates. A viewing for family and friends will be held at Morrison Payne Funeral Home from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 10, 2022 followed by a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.