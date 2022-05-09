 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warren Raymond Bluemer

TWIN FALLS - Warren Raymond Bluemer, 92, of Twin Falls passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at his home. Graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, May 13, 2022 at the Snake Rive Canyon National Cemetery, 1585 East Elm Street, Buhl, Idaho 83316. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1134 N. College Rd, Twin Falls, Idaho 83338. Memories and Condolences may be shared with the family on Warren's memorial web page at www.farnsworthmortuary.com

Tags

