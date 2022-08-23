TWIN FALLS — Wanda Poulson Pace Graeber, 83, of Twin Falls passed away Aug. 19, 2022 in Boise, Idaho. Memorial Services will be Fri. Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls, Idaho. For a complete obituary and to leave condolences go to www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com