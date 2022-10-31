NAMPA — Walter "Walt" Miller, 86, of Nampa, passed away October 26, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Star Cemetery, 9350 W. Floating Feather Rd. in Star. A viewing will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N. Midland Blvd., Nampa. To read the obituary visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300