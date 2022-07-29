HANSEN — Walter Gary Waldron, 77, of Hansen, Idaho passed away at his home on July 26, 2022. A viewing for family and friends will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. To leave online condolences and an full obituary please go to: https://www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
