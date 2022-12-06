TWIN FALLS — Wallace Clarence Eastman Jr., 78, of Twin Falls passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family on December 5, 2022. Graveside Services will be Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at The Snake River National Cemetery in Buhl, ID, 1585 E. Elm St., Buhl, ID 83316.
Viewing will be held at Parkes Magic Valley Funeral Home In Twin Falls, ID, 2551 Kimberly Road, 83301. Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. For a full obituary and to leave online condolences go to www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
