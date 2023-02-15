Violet Seivers Grimm Carter Hutcheson was born February 9, 1927 in Parks, Nebraska but moved to Wilsonville, Nebraska at an early age.
A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 17, 2023 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. North, Buhl. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., with viewing to begin at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Farmer Funeral Chapel. Interment will conclude at West End Cemetery, Buhl.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Violet’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
