BURLEY — Victoria Muniz, 91, of Burley, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Highland Estates in Burley. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022, with a funeral service held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. Burial will take place at the Pleasant View Cemetery following the funeral service. Service arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.