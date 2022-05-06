 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vicky K. Luper

BUHL — Vicky K. Luper, 56, of Buhl died Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at her residence. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the West End Cemetery, Buhl, Idaho. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.

