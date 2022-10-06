MURTAUGH — Verla Kay Rice, age 75, of Murtaugh, ID passed away on September 30, 2022, at her home in Murtaugh, ID. Visitation for Verla will be held Monday, October 10, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, ID. Graveside Funeral Services for Verla will be held Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Twin Falls, ID.