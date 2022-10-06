MURTAUGH — Verla Kay Rice, age 75, of Murtaugh, ID passed away on September 30, 2022, at her home in Murtaugh, ID. Visitation for Verla will be held Monday, October 10, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, ID. Graveside Funeral Services for Verla will be held Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Twin Falls, ID.
All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Verla’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.